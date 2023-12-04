Why industry is getting excited about Bell Bay leading the nation

Bell Bay's potential will be the talk of the town when industry leaders converge onto Launceston this week.
The Bell Bay Major Projects Conference will draw 130 delegates from a range of industries from around Australia.
Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone chief executive Susie Bower said the conference was the perfect opportunity to showcase the area as one of the best industrial zones in Australia.
"Bell Bay has been at the core of Tasmania's economic development since the 1950s and continues to be at the forefront of new and innovative projects," Ms Bower said.
"Bell Bay is of course known internationally as a prime site to develop a green hydrogen industry, but it also is the preferred site for projects like the SunCable initiative, which will be the first undersea cable manufacturing facility in the southern hemisphere."
Different speakers and panelists will highlight the capacity of Bell Bay to bring new industry to Tasmania during the conference on December 5 and 6.
The town's strength comes from the availability of industrial land next to a deep-water port with access to high volume power and water potential, and a skilled workforce.
Ms Bower said in addition to port and land access, there was already a business network to make development happen.
"Bell Bay businesses already have the capacity to efficiently develop a high-quality supply chain to enable new and innovative projects to establish here in Northern Tasmania," she said.
Northern Tasmania Development Corporation chief executive Chris Griffin, who will also be attending the conference, said development at Bell Bay would be a game-changer.
"We all know the power-house that Bell Bay is to our regional and state economy, but it's the flow-on effects of prosperity to regional communities that make new initiatives like SunCable so exciting," Mr Griffin said.
"These bi game-changers rescale the nature of our workforce development plans, the nature of vocational training through our educators and even how and where we plan for residential housing growth."
Regional Development Australia Tasmania chief executive James McKee said the conference was an opportunity to showcase the collaboration and investment in major projects in Bell Bay and Northern Tasmania.
"As a crucial port and advanced industry precinct for the future of the Tasmanian economy, a conference like this brings delegates who are able to engage deeply with what has been achieved and what is possible into the future," Mr McKee said.
