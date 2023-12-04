Confused driver caught speeding 'thought' speed limit was 120kmh

A confused driver caught speeding in a 100kmh zone said he believed the speed limit was 120kmh - the maximum speed limit in the state is 110kmh.
Sami Aradom Sahlu pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended licence and speeding and appeared before the Launceston Magistrates Court on December 4.
Police prosecutor Kate Springer said on August 17, 2023, police were conducting mobile patrols on the East Tamar Highway, near Mount Direction, when they caught a red Mazda driving above the posted speed limit.
Ms Springer said police intercepted the car driving 114kmh in a 100kmh zone.
When police asked the driver of the car, Sahlu, why he was speeding, he stated he believed the speed limit was 120kmh and was going to a job interview.
Ms Springer said Sahlu should not have been driving at all as he had been suspended from driving since May 2, 2023.
Sahlu, who represented himself in court, said he was driving despite being suspended as he was desperate for a job to support him and his family.
Magistrate Ken Stanton asked Sahlu if he really thought the speed limit was 120kmh.
"It's very concerning to me that you'd think the speed limit was 120," Mr Stanton said.
"It's simply impossible for the speed limit to be 120; the maximum speed limit on a main road in Tasmania is 110kmh.
"How you could think otherwise is quite disturbing. It suggests to me that your knowledge of the road rules is terribly deficient."
Sahlu said he wasn't sure of the speed limit and had "a lot going on" at the time of the incident.
Mr Stanton said drivers must adhere to the road rules.
"You knew your licence was suspended, yet you drove anyway," Mr Stanton said.
Mr Stanton said he considered suspending Sahlu's licence but said as he pleaded guilty and cooperated with the system of justice, he would not do so this time.
Mr Stanton convicted Sahlu on all counts and fined him $500.
Sahlu was issued two demerit points for speeding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.