The Examiner
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Confused driver caught speeding 'thought' speed limit was 120kmh

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated December 5 2023 - 7:36am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sami Aradom Sahlu pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended licence and speeding. Picture from Facebook
Sami Aradom Sahlu pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended licence and speeding. Picture from Facebook

A confused driver caught speeding in a 100kmh zone said he believed the speed limit was 120kmh - the maximum speed limit in the state is 110kmh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.