Police charge man with causing 10-month old baby grievous bodily harm

A 10-month old baby remains in a critical condition in the Royal Hobart Hospital after an alleged serious assault by a 25-year-old man.
The man from Warrane has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a child, and was detained to appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Sunday, December 3.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said the child was taken to the hospital on Friday, and appeared to have been assaulted.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.
