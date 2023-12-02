The Examiner
'One of the best so far': Parade heralds start of festive season

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated December 2 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 5:00pm
501st Legion Thylacine Outpost Storm Trooper greeted the crowd.
Thousands of holiday revelers lined the streets of Launceston on Saturday, December 2, as the annual Christmas parade put on a spectacular show for the young and the young at heart.

