'One of the best so far': Parade heralds start of festive season

Thousands of holiday revelers lined the streets of Launceston on Saturday, December 2, as the annual Christmas parade put on a spectacular show for the young and the young at heart.
Even Santa Claus himself attended the joyous event, as 42 festive floats and their performers marched through the streets of the city starting at The Esplanade.
City of Launceston Lions Club president Tracie Pearce said the festive spirit well and truly filled the city.
"It's a really joyous time of the year," she said.
"And seeing all the happy kids makes all the hard work that goes into this worthwhile.
"We're really grateful for the support and proud to be a part of the event."
Beginning at 11am, the parade showcased participants from a diverse range of community, school, sporting clubs and charity groups.
Ms Pearce said the 2023 theme "It's Christmas let us all celebrate" encourages all members of the community to participate.
