Tradies grow their moustaches to support men's mental health

This Movember, a group of Launceston builders banded together to change the face of men's mental health.
The team from Zanetto Builders grew their moustaches to raise much-needed funds and encourage conversations around mental wellbeing.
Movember is a worldwide campaign to raise awareness for men's health issues, including mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.
Zanetto Builders director Kyle Zanetto said with suicide one of the leading causes of death for males in Australia, it was crucial that communities and employers encouraged men to speak up and seek help when needed.
"I think its difficult for blokes to talk about how they're feeling, especially in our industry," Mr Zanetto said.
"We've always had this 'she'll be right mate' mentality.
"But fortunately, it is getting to the point now where people are starting to wake up and realise that things aren't going to change if we keep up that attitude.
"We need to step up, and show people it's actually OK to talk and communicate if we aren't feeling good."
Mr Zanetto said he hopes the fundraiser would change the way those in the construction industry approach mental health.
"We don't need to hit rock bottom," he said.
"We're determined to create a workplace culture that encourages men to speak up."
So far, the Zanetto team have raised $5250 for the charity.
"We're so grateful for the support to help us create a positive impact on the lives of those dealing with mental health challenges," Mr Zanetto said.
"Every contribution, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to a world where mental health is openly discussed and properly supported.
"I just want to say thank you to the Launceston community for getting behind us and supporting us."
To donate to the tradies' Movember campaign, visit: movember.com/t/zanetto-builders?mc=1
