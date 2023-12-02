Labor is cleaning up Dutton's mess on indefinite detention

The High Court's decision answered the question of the legality of indefinite detention laws put in place by the Liberal Party when they were in government. The Labor government's efforts to pass new legislation addressing the High Court decision have led to disagreements on various proposed laws. Additionally, there are accusations and demands for apologies related to claims made against Peter Dutton in the context of protecting children and national security. It's not uncommon for political figures to face criticism or demands for apologies in the course of public debates. But Mr Dutton looks keen to dish out insults and accusations, but when they fly back at him, he develops a sensitivity likened to a glass jaw. Some say he can give it but can't take it to use the old schoolyard taunt.