The Examiner
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Labor is cleaning up Dutton's mess on indefinite detention

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
December 3 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition Peter Dutton with his eye on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's chair during a division. Picture By Gary Ramage
Opposition Peter Dutton with his eye on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's chair during a division. Picture By Gary Ramage

A complex political situation with lots of name-calling from the government and hubris from the opposition has developed after the High Court decided on indefinite detention. A microscopic focus on the subsequent actions by the federal government has left the opposition somewhat off the hook regarding the reasons behind the high court decision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.