North dominates Hall of Fame: who won, keys to consistency and the future

The North shone with four out of five tourism businesses recently inducted into Tasmanian Tourism Awards Hall of Fame coming from the region.
Businesses who have won gold medals in their categories for three years in a row receive the honour.
Those inducted were wukalina walk, Peppers Silo Hotel, Tasmanian Walking Company and Junction Arts Festival.
The Examiner asked each the same questions on what it meant to be named in the Hall of Fame, what they've brought to tourism over the past three years, why consistency is important to the industry and what their future looks like.
This is what each had to say.
Elder Clyde Mansell said there were two sides of what it meant to make the Hall of Fame.
"Mainly for community to achieve this is a real acknowledgement of our ability to be part of tourism and to share our story," Mr Mansell said.
"For our organisation, it's excellent for moral and a really great achievement."
He is the person acknowledge with developing the concept of wukalina Walk, and he also praised the work of general manager Gill Parssey.
Mr Mansell said they provided a connection to First Nation's community and culture.
"Even to the degree, people have been saying things like 'it's changed outlooks on the way we look at history and community'," he said.
He said they had achieved consistency and maintained a level of presentation and content from day one.
"It's a credit to the staff and in particular the guides, but everybody in the group, it's recognition of their desire to commit themselves," Mr Mansell said.
"Because those guys on country, they're not only telling the community story, they're telling their own story as well. And that can demand a lot of people."
Mr Mansell hoped their positive relationship with government would continue.
"There needs to be recognition that ventures such as the wukalina Walk shouldn't only be judged on its ability to earn an income, but also its ability for recognition and people understanding of what it takes to tell our story the way we do it," he said.
"It's a wonderful acknowledgment for not only our team, but also for the local producers and suppliers whom we value deeply and who contribute so much to our offering," general manager Paul Seaman said.
"The privilege of operating in such a tight knit local business economy is not lost on us."
He said their community-centred philosophy had allowed them to create an offering that is connected to a sense of place and was trusted by delegates and organisers.
"Being part of the growth and regenerate the Northern visitor economy is so important to us and a key to our approach to business events over the past three years," he said.
Associate director of sales, events and partnerships Ruby Hardman said delivering a trusted experience was essential, regardless if the gathering is a 10-person corporate day, larger gala dinner or a major event.
"Attention to detail, quality and exceptional customer service are the backbone of our offering. Our team pride themselves on ensuring these attributed are delivered consistently," Ms Hardman said.
Mr Seaman said they would continue to embrace and support the North's visitor economy. He said business events played an important part of the visitor economy year-round.
"We take great pride in being recognised as leaders in a field we are deeply passionate about," general manager Heath Garratt said.
"This Hall of Fame recognition is a testament to the incredible contribution of every team member."
He said being honoured in the Hall of Fame was an incredible achievement.
Tasmanian Walking Company has operated for more than 35 years and offers remote, multi-night, fully guided walking experiences for small groups.
Mr Garratt said over the past three years they had found more people of all ages were recognising the benefits of an active lifestyle.
"For many guests, our walks are a bucket list item offering an immersive experience through the breathtaking landscapes of Tasmania," he said.
Maintaining consistency across all their products was crucial, he said.
"Our passionate guides contribute to this consistency by sharing knowledge and understanding of the wilderness areas during the day, while in the evening, they prepare locally inspired meals for walkers," Mr Garratt said.
He said the business would continue to evolve its offerings to meet the "everchanging" demand of the market.
"As you lace up your boots, you're not just taking a walk; you're leaving a legacy on the places and communities you visit," he said.
"It's wonderful to be recognised for the consistent achievement and pride in what we believe in and what we are achieving for the artists and community," president Rebecca Birrell said.
"We're very authentic about creating opportunities for everyone to have access to the arts and to participate in the arts and the transformative effect this has on the sense of place for Launceston."
The small team of dedicated people behind the scene had been able to cultivate a festival dedicated to stelling local stories, presenting artists and art experiences authentic to the city.
"I can't understate how much the arts and culture bring to the sense of place and connection in a community," she said.
She said the festival was proud to foster an environment of inclusivity and showcasing the value of arts in the community and more broadly tourism.
Ms Birrell said consistency was balanced between fresh creative directions and underlying values to be an authentic Tasmanian spring celebration.
"This brings fresh vibrancy and engages new artists and experiences, community involvement and constant reinvention and relevance," she said.
Despite it being a challenging environment to run a festival, Junction Arts Festival was resilient, she said.
"We have some very exciting things on the horizon that are in developmental stages, and hoping that people continue to love and embrace Junction Arts Festival and come to celebrate the spring equinox in 2024 and beyond," Ms Birrell said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.