The Examiner
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Mum and Dad renovators find hidden gravestone in kitchen bench

IB
By Isabel Bird
December 1 2023 - 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian home renovators Gemma and Jamie Free discovered a gravestone secretly embedded into their kitchen bench. Photos:: Paul Scambler
Tasmanian home renovators Gemma and Jamie Free discovered a gravestone secretly embedded into their kitchen bench. Photos:: Paul Scambler

A Tasmanian family recently discovered they have been preparing meals on a gravestone for years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.