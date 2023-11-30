Newnham man stole camera and card which recorded his bedroom trespass

A Newnham man was filmed entering the bedroom of his female housemate by a camera installed for peace of mind, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Peng Liang, 37, pleaded guilty to a count of trespass and a count of stealing on January 16, 2023.
Police prosecutor Andrew Gillard said that the complainant Qiyun Zhang shared a house with Mr Liang.
"On January 16, 2023 the defendant entered the complainant's bedroom four times," he said.
Mr Gillard said his image was caught by a camera installed in the bedroom for peace of mind.
He said that the same day the defendant entered the complainant's bedroom and picked up the camera and took it from the room.
"The complainant received notification on her phone that the SD card had been removed from the camera," he said.
He said that on January 17 police attended the address to keep the peace where the defendant was asked to return the camera and the SD card [memory card].
"The defendant returned the camera but not the SD card," Mr Gillard said.
He told the court that the SD card was not recovered and requested that the complainant be compensated.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said she would not record a conviction.
"My plan is to adjourn proceedings for two years on the condition that he be of good behaviour and attend court if called on to do so," Ms Cure said.
She said she had regard to the fact that Mr Liang had no prior history and was otherwise a person of good character.
"I am mindful of the impact upon Ms Zhang during the course of this year," she said.
"I have regard to the effect on her."
Ms Cure imposed a twelve month restraining order prohibiting Mr Liang from approaching or contacting her.
When counsel for Ms Zhang in relation to the restraining order, Gemma Burgess, asked for the matter to be stood down to get legal advice Ms Cure told her she could understand what her concerns may be.
"You are not a party to this matter, that is it I have done it and it is appellable," she said.
Mr Liang's defence lawyer Patrick O' Halloran consented to the restraining order but made no admissions about alleged conduct.
