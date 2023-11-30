The Examiner
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Newnham man stole camera and card which recorded his bedroom trespass

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 30 2023 - 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newnham man stole camera and card which recorded his bedroom trespass
Newnham man stole camera and card which recorded his bedroom trespass

A Newnham man was filmed entering the bedroom of his female housemate by a camera installed for peace of mind, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.