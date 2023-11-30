Hundreds arrive at emergency every day with non-urgent issues

Every day Tasmanian emergency departments see about 200 patients with non-urgent or potentially serious health concerns, and the numbers are rising.
Launceston General Hospital's emergency department (ED) saw an average 44 people with non-urgent issues every day in October, and these figures have not been as high since April.
This rise is occurring despite an Urgent Care Clinic opening in Launceston in July, which is a joint-funded federal initiative to ease pressure in hospital EDs and offer bulk-billed medical care at short notice.
The latest data, from the government's health dashboard, shows ED presentations in October rose by almost 600 people in one month, with more than 15,000 people accessing the service statewide.
This included 6,000 people arriving in EDs with non or semi-urgent health concerns, which was around 350 extra cases than the previous month, and included 711 people with non-urgent concerns.
The latest dashboard data prompted concerns from Labor leader Rebecca White, who said more Tasmanians are turning up at EDs when they are unwell.
She said Labor's plans to expand regional hospitals and health centres would alleviate the burden on EDs.
"More than $60 million will be invested across the state to expand services at our 18 district hospitals and health centres. This fund will enable district hospitals to purchase equipment like x-ray, ultrasound and ECG machines," she said.
"As a result, emergency care will be available across our regions, while also allowing people to return home from our major hospitals sooner for palliative care, rehabilitation and wound management."
Acting on the issue, the state government has invested in primary healthcare services, including $8 million for GPs to offer after-hours and extended services in their local communities
It also includes funding for the urgent care clinics and work on the GP single employer model.
The Liberals have continued to ask questions about how Labor will fund its health policy for emergency-equipped district hospitals.
Labor's Health Spokesperson Anita Dow has said its Regional Health Policy would be funded by looking at cost savings around consultancies or freezing consultancy fees and other charges across the health system.
The state government has said it is also investing in rural and regional medical services and district hospitals, and has its 2040 plan to expand health services in regions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.