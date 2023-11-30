The Examiner
Hundreds arrive at emergency every day with non-urgent issues

By Isabel Bird
Updated November 30 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 11:30am
Emergency department demand at the LGH driven by more than 6000 non or semi urgent presentations in statewide EDs in October
Every day Tasmanian emergency departments see about 200 patients with non-urgent or potentially serious health concerns, and the numbers are rising.

