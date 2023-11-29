The Examiner
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

A pod of 34 pilot whales found dead on Freycinet Peninsula

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated November 29 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large pod of whales was discovered washed ashore on Freycenet Peninsular. Photo by Chris Theobald.
A large pod of whales was discovered washed ashore on Freycenet Peninsular. Photo by Chris Theobald.

A pod of 34 pilot whales have been found dead on a beach on Tasmania's Freycinet Peninsula on the East Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.