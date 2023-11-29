Time to take a trip to the Dark Side Of The Moon

The first time audiences heard Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon, they were sitting waiting for the band at the London Planetarium and looking at a different set of stars.
But the band didn't turn up - the famously anti-establishment group were, instead, represented by four cardboard cutout likenesses. The incident became rock legend.
And now, to mark 50 years since its release, The Dark Side Of The Moon has returned to planetariums across the planet, including the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery.
The new and exclusive Dark Side Of The Moon planetarium experience - a limited-time, themed show of the iconic soundtrack where viewers travel to the future and to Pink Floyd's visual past - arrives at the museum this Saturday.
"It is a great pleasure to now be able to present Dark Side of the Moon in the Launceston Planetarium," said Chris Arkless, QVMAG' senior planetarium officer.
"Pink Floyd has been one of my favourite bands since my high school days and to be abe to screen this memorable event is so wonderful. That was my era growing up, and I still listen to them now - even my kids do.
"I think it will be extremely popular."
The show is 45-minutes of visuals running alongside the 10 tracks of the album in chronological order, with different themes relating to a time and space, like an planet-sized gold orrery floating in the black of space for Time, or streaming hues for Any Colour You Like.
"This isn't just another brick in the wall as we welcome this Pink Floyd experience to Launceston," said Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood.
"Whether you're a Pink Floyd fan, have a love for music, or a local at the Launceston Planetarium; this is something truly not to be missed."
QVMAG is the exclusive host for the Dark Side visual experience in Tasmania, and one of only a few venues in the country screening the show thanks to recent upgrades to the museum's planetarium system.
Screenings will begin this Saturday, December 2, until June 2024 at the Planetarium, located within the Queen Victoria Museum at Inveresk, with tickets available via the QVMAG website.
