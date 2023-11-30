The Examiner
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Masseur facing indecent assault lifts lid on sexual approaches in Launceston studio

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated November 30 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Masseur facing indecent assault lifts lid on sexual approaches in Launceston studio
Masseur facing indecent assault lifts lid on sexual approaches in Launceston studio

A woman gave evidence in the Launceston magistrates court that she was touched three times in the pubic area during a massage at a Launceston massage business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.