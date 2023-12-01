What's On: Things to do across Tasmania this weekend and next

December 1
Labor MP Janie Finlay, who will host the event from her Wellington Street office, hopes to raise $5000 to support Launceston's most in need.
The mini-festival held in Launceston will combine food and festivities, with the evening's food, drink and entertainment all donated, meaning every dollar raised on the night will go directly to the appeal's four beneficiaries - St Vincent de Paul, Launceston Benevolent Society, Salvation Army and Launceston City Mission.
Friday: 6pm - 8pm.
Tickets are free, but must be secured here.
December 2-3
The Tassie Makers Christmas Festival will be held at the Launceston Conference Centre (Door of Hope Complex).
Get your Christmas shopping sorted locally, with a range of arts, crafts and handmade treasures available.
There will also be live music and kids activities throughout the event.
9am - 3pm Saturday and Sunday.
December 3
Delamere Vineyard and Tamar Valley Wine present the return of Vinyl in the Vines.
The cellar door is open from 10:30 with a DJ spinning the tunes from 12pm to 4pm.
Bring the family, some nibbles and a picnic blanket, and grab a spot on the lawn.
Delamere wines will be available to purchase. No BYO alcohol.
Free entry. Lawn space is first come, first serve.
December 2-3
Entally Estate's annual Gardenfest is back for 2023, boasting a wide selection of stalls selling a variety of plants, home and garden wares.
Browse the magnificent gardens and outbuildings and enjoy a range of food and beverage options.
All funds raised go towards the restoration and preservation of historic Entally Estate, which is maintained by the Friends of Entally volunteer group.
10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday at 782 Meander Valley Rd, Hadspen.
Site Entry: $5 per person. House entry: $2 per person.
December 2
Campbell Town & District Garden Club will hold thier Open Garden Day on December 2.
Enjoy plant stalls, Devonshire Teas, sausage sizzle. Funds raised towards the Holman Car, a community service taking people to daily cancer treatments in Launceston or Hobart from the greater Campbell Town, Ross, Avoca, Conara and Cleveland Districts.
Tickets available from 6 King St - all six gardens for $10. No dogs please.
9am - 3pm.
December 2
Since 2015, on the first Saturday in December each year the descendants of Mannalargenna meet on clan country to celebrate his life, the life of our ancestral grandmothers and our continuing Aboriginal culture. In the spirit of reconciliation this celebration is a public event and all are welcome.
Enjoy men's, women's and combined family circles cultural activities, arts and story telling, raffles and a silent auction, along with a coffee van, refreshments and treats available.
Hosted by Melythina Tiakana Warrana Aboriginal Corporation in collaboration with Musselroe Bay Windfarm - Woolnorth Renewables.
9am - 5:30pm. Entry by gold coin donation.
For more information visit facebook.com/MelythinaTiakanaWarrana.
December 1-3
Tibetan-Australian artist Tenzin Choegyal is touring Tasmania.
While most of us may know a little about the intriguing land of Tibet, we rarely have the opportunity to experience its unique culture firsthand. Now, in a brief visit to Tasmania, Tenzin Choegyal will offer several special performances as part of his 2023 Be the Ocean concert tour.
Longford Town Hall, December 1
Kunanyi Folk Club, Fern Tree, December 2
Bicheno Memorial Hall, December 3
Visit trybooking.com for tickets and more information.
December 2
Friends of the Library Launceston host free live music performances under the banner of 'Live at the Library' on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Launceston Library, Civic Square from 10.30 am for an hour or so.
The next performer will be Marcus Sturrock, an extraordinary acoustic guitar player of international renown.
Come along and enjoy free live music and support local talent.
December 8
All are welcome at the opening of Little Sun Gallery in Beauty Point on Friday December 8th. The gallery features many artists from the Tamar Valley, Greens Beach, Deviot, Beaconsfield, Beauty Point, plus many more. We are constantly seeking new submissions from other local artists and believe that regardless of a bio or CV, art should be accessible to all. Works will be available for sale on the evening.
Little Sun Gallery, 181 Charles St, Beauty Point.
Free Entry rom 5:30. Event Sponsored by Holm Oak Vineyards.
December 9
Think you know Australia? Get your friends together and head along to Launceston Bowls and Community Club's Australian Trivia Night.
Reserve your table with a group of 6-8 team members. $10 per player.
Bookings Essential - phone 03 6331 6587. 5 Home Point Parade, Launceston.
December 16
Enjoy a Shakespeare classic in an outdoor theatre event amongst the vines.
With its witty dialogue, slapstick humour, and a plot full of mistaken identities, The Comedy of Errors is not to be missed. Food and beverages available from the venue.
BYO camping chair or beanbag. Strictly no BYO food or beverages.
From 4pm at Small Wonder Wines, 530 Auburn Road, Kayena.
For more information and tickets visit facebook.com/smallwonderwinesau/events.
