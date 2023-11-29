The Examiner
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Alleged murderer yet to plead on Shyanne-Lee Tatnell murder case

Nick Clark
Updated November 29 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 1:30pm
A Scottsdale man charged with the murder of 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell did not plead when he appeared briefly in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

