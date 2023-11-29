Alleged murderer yet to plead on Shyanne-Lee Tatnell murder case

A Scottsdale man charged with the murder of 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell did not plead when he appeared briefly in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Christopher Mark Jordan, 36, of Buckneys Road appeared via video from Risdon Prison and was represented by defence lawyer Hannah Goss on behalf of Devonport barrister Greg Richardson.
She applied for a further adjournment until December 20 at 9.15am
He is charged with the murder of Ms Tatnell on April 30, 2023-the night she disappeared from Henry Street in Launceston at about 8.30pm.
Mr Jordan was charged after human remains were found at a bush block near Nabowla, about 16 kilometres west of Scottsdale.
He also appeared on a count of failing to comply with ammunition storage requirements, possession of a controlled plant and possession of a prohibited import.
Magistrate Sharon Cure remanded Mr Jordan in custody for plea on December 20 at 9.15am.
"Do you understand that?," Ms Cure asked.
'Yes," Mr Jordan replied.
