Shifting the burden to the poor with Cradle Mountain shuttle bus fee

By Professor David Adams
November 30 2023 - 11:52am
A snapshot of a Cradle Mountain stroll.
For most Tasmanians anti-poverty week at the end of October came and went. The theme was 'we can do something about it' but in the same week the State Government made poverty worse by introducing yet another regressive tax, the Cradle Mountain shuttle bus fee.

