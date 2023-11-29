What's it like working in Antarctica? Longford's Danny Littlejohn tells us

Do you have what it takes to use your skills to work in frosty, Antarctic conditions? Longford's Danny Littlejohn has.
The boilermaker said he saw the job advertised online and thought it would be amazing to work on the icy continent.
"The application process was super simple, a few steps later and here I am at the very end of the earth," Mr Littlejohn said.
He said no two days were the same while working in Antarctica.
"The view out the window changes every day as it snows then melts away, and icebergs move around the bay," he said.
"Work is the same as any job in Australia, only you walk to work through snow every morning and the occasional curious penguin comes to check out what you're up to."
Each day brings a different job to work on from welding up a windsock pole, supporting helicopter operations to infrastructure upgrades, he said.
"My highlights so far would have to be getting to see thousands of Adelie penguins in the colonies on Shirley Island and sleeping outside in the snow in 90 kilometre per hour winds as part of our survival training," Mr Littlejohn said.
"Being away from family is challenging. My partner Belinda is doing an amazing job at home looking after our three kids while I'm away."
Mr Littlejohn said the weather was really hard to adjust to.
"When the sun's out it can be minus 10 degrees but still be in shorts and t-shirt, but if it's windy, it could be one degree and its absolutely freezing," he said.
He encouraged anyone with the chance to apply for a role in Antarctica to do so.
"Just getting to see Antarctica in person is a chance not many people will ever get, but to be able to live and work here is an opportunity of a lifetime," he said.
The Australian Antarctic Program has opened its recruitment for 2024/25.
In total 36 different roles are on offer ranging from electricians, carpenters, chefs, supply officers and information technology officers.
The program takes over 200 expeditioners south to help run Australia's three scientific research stations in Antarctica and one on sub-Antarctic Macquarie Island.
Contracts for successful applicants range from four to 12 months.
More information and applications are online at www.jobs.antarctica.gov.au.
