The Examiner
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

What's it like working in Antarctica? Longford's Danny Littlejohn tells us

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
November 29 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Longford boilermaker/welder Danny Littlejohn working on Antarctica. Picture supplied
Longford boilermaker/welder Danny Littlejohn working on Antarctica. Picture supplied

Do you have what it takes to use your skills to work in frosty, Antarctic conditions? Longford's Danny Littlejohn has.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.