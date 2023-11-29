Tasmania could actually be an energy superpower

Having SunCable Manufacturing's site at Bell Bay, building advanced high-voltage subsea cable coupled with consultation now opening for a new offshore wind zone in Bass Strait, means Tasmania could, after years of promise, actually be an energy superpower.
Providing hardware for energy projects and providing energy for Tasmanian consumers can only be seen as a positive thing.
The Bass Strait has consistent and great wind resources. It is an ideal location for offshore wind farms, as strong and consistent winds can generate significant renewable energy.
The success of existing wind farms in Australia and overseas demonstrates the viability of wind energy and why our state and federal governments should advance these projects quickly.
These projects have the potential to unlock secure regional job opportunities and cleaner, cheaper energy for Tasmanians.
They should create thousands of jobs during the construction phase. They would also provide ongoing employment for Tasmanian residents once operational in various sectors such as engineering, electrical work, cable installation, crane operation, rigging, diving, and administration.
Both projects will stimulate local economies and supply chains by using local resources and developing advanced componentry. This alone would contribute to the growth of a sustainable and resilient local economy.
The naysayers will scoff, but wind energy contributes to long-term energy security and provides a consistent and reliable power source in many countries, so why not here in Australia?
A Bass Strait wind farm should reduce electricity prices.
The Bell Bay high-voltage subsea cable manufacturing facility would aim to produce its first cable in 2029, making Tasmania a big player in the international power generation landscape.
I can only see positives if both projects get off the ground.
Both projects could position Tasmania as a global leader in energy generation, which could attract international investments and partnerships, further boosting our state's economic development.
The proposed offshore wind zone in Bass Strait also aligns with Tasmania's clean and green image, something many are proud of.
The Sun Cable project and a new offshore wind zone in Bass Strait offer Tasmania comprehensive economic, environmental, and social benefits; both are good strategic moves by the state Liberal and federal Labor governments, which should enhance Tasmania's sustainable development into the future.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Launceston Examiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.