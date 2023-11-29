The Examiner
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Tasmania could actually be an energy superpower

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
November 29 2023 - 11:00am
wind farm
wind farm

Having SunCable Manufacturing's site at Bell Bay, building advanced high-voltage subsea cable coupled with consultation now opening for a new offshore wind zone in Bass Strait, means Tasmania could, after years of promise, actually be an energy superpower.

