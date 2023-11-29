The Examiner
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Praise for our Accident and Emergency department at LGH

November 29 2023 - 11:00am
I WOULD like to commend the nurses and doctors at the LGH. On Friday evening November 24 I had to take my Dad to the Accident and Emergency as he was having chest pains. The nurses and doctors were amazing. They were kind, caring and very efficient despite the fact that they were very busy, short of beds and space for everyone.

