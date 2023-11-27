Gardening program breaks new ground to combat cost-of-living increase

As the rising cost of living digs in, many people are reaching for their watering cans and grabbing their gardening gloves - including the employees at Self Help Workplace.
Thanks to a grant from the City of Launceston council, NDIS-approved service provider Self Help Workplace opened a greenhouse as part of their latest addition to their kitchen garden.
Self Help Workplace chairman Nathan Calman said the greenhouse would help people with disability learn independent living skills and make healthy food choices all year round.
"The greenhouse is an important part of Self Help Workplace's life skills program," Mr Calman said.
"The life skills program supports our employees to learn independent living skills.
"It includes activities such as safe food handling and good personal and kitchen hygiene, making healthy food choices and cooking and serving food ... all important skills to support our employees to live as independently as they want to do."
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood officially opened the greenhouse on Monday, November 27.
"Some of us don't always eat as well as we should," Cr Garwood said.
"Maybe we struggle to eat the green things that are on our plates.
"But when you've had the fun of working with your friends to get up a garden bed, plant some great healthy options, and then through your love, your waiting, your watering, and your care, perhaps that changes."
Cr Garwood said the council helped to fund the greenhouse through the community grants program.
"With some help through our community grants, these beautiful vegetables can be cultivated all year round," he said.
"And this greenhouse will truly complement and extend that vegetable growing period and supports employees to gain important independent living skills that are vital for us all, including safe food handling and cooking, making healthy food choices and understanding portion control ... which we can all use a little bit of help with.
"This is really helpful for both our waistlines and our wallets."
