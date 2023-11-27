Come up with a better name for Black Friday sales

STRAHAN Mayor Phil Vickers despairs "everyone seems to be listening to the environmentalists" (The Advocate, November 21). This would be fantastic if true but sadly the evidence suggests not. The United Nations annual Emissions Gap report warns we are heading towards "catastrophic" nearly 3 degrees global warming, unless Governments act on pledges made. The climate Council's Code Blue: Our Oceans in Crisis report states our oceans are "in trouble" warning parts "could reach a near permanent heatwave state within decades". Our Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a summer of severe heat including extreme fire danger, due to an El nino and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole combined with climate warming. Our world has just experienced the hottest twelve months in recorded history, with human induced climate change a key driver. Tasmania's ocean temperatures continue to warm at a faster rate than the global average. Our East coast has lost 95 percent of its Giant Kelp. Our oceans also battle unprecedented plastic pollution, acidification, overfishing, seismic testing and industrialisation including salmon farming. Sorry Mr Vickers, no one does seem to be listening. But you can change that! Listen to the independent science. To the people who care about Macquarie Harbour, Strahan and its future generations. Who don't profit from what they say. Save your jobs, your tourism industry and your community. With a new story. A new venture. About saving a harbour. And an ancient creature from extinction. Imagine that!

