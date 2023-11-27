The Examiner
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Come up with a better name for Black Friday sales

November 28 2023 - 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Come up with a better name for Black Friday sales
Come up with a better name for Black Friday sales

WE ALL agree with you, Geoff Fader (The Examiner, November 26) that "if you need something, what better time to buy it than when prices are heavily discounted" but to call the Sale Day "Black Friday" is discounting all those people, fellow Australians, who died and others affected emotionally, physically and financially by the deadly and devastating bushfires so called "Black Friday". Call it something else. "November-Need it Sale", "Sunshine Sale", "Pre-Christmas Price Cut Sale" anything but what it is now. You're in the business, you can come up with something better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.