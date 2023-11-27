Come up with a better name for Black Friday sales

WE ALL agree with you, Geoff Fader (The Examiner, November 26) that "if you need something, what better time to buy it than when prices are heavily discounted" but to call the Sale Day "Black Friday" is discounting all those people, fellow Australians, who died and others affected emotionally, physically and financially by the deadly and devastating bushfires so called "Black Friday". Call it something else. "November-Need it Sale", "Sunshine Sale", "Pre-Christmas Price Cut Sale" anything but what it is now. You're in the business, you can come up with something better.
J. Breen, Newnham
STRAHAN Mayor Phil Vickers despairs "everyone seems to be listening to the environmentalists" (The Advocate, November 21). This would be fantastic if true but sadly the evidence suggests not. The United Nations annual Emissions Gap report warns we are heading towards "catastrophic" nearly 3 degrees global warming, unless Governments act on pledges made. The climate Council's Code Blue: Our Oceans in Crisis report states our oceans are "in trouble" warning parts "could reach a near permanent heatwave state within decades". Our Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a summer of severe heat including extreme fire danger, due to an El nino and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole combined with climate warming. Our world has just experienced the hottest twelve months in recorded history, with human induced climate change a key driver. Tasmania's ocean temperatures continue to warm at a faster rate than the global average. Our East coast has lost 95 percent of its Giant Kelp. Our oceans also battle unprecedented plastic pollution, acidification, overfishing, seismic testing and industrialisation including salmon farming. Sorry Mr Vickers, no one does seem to be listening. But you can change that! Listen to the independent science. To the people who care about Macquarie Harbour, Strahan and its future generations. Who don't profit from what they say. Save your jobs, your tourism industry and your community. With a new story. A new venture. About saving a harbour. And an ancient creature from extinction. Imagine that!
Cass Wright, Port Sorell
THE United Nations, only a few days ago, warned that world temperature heat records have been obliterated in 2023.
It certainly does appear that both The United Nations, and not surprisingly also The Bureau of Meteorology climate related warnings, are constantly being ignored by our Federal Government.
It is distressing indeed to hear that the Minister For Climate Change, Chris Bowen, has recently called for new gas projects to proceed.
At a time when all hands on deck are required to counter the causes of human induced climate change it appears the Federal Government is missing in action following a pathway of its own leading to more greenhouse emissions and inevitably further rising temperatures.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
Do Ministers Ellis and Duigan have any experience in their portfolios? They seem to be just fumbling their way through to the detriment of us all.
Michael Robinson, Beauty Point
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.