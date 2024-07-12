A homeless man was given a 'very last chance' after a 'serious' evasion charge

Luke White, 32, who is homeless, pleaded guilty to shoplifting, a speeding charge and a police evasion charge in Launceston Magistrates Court and was given his "very last chance".
The court heard White had stolen meat, two packets of chips and some hand warmers with a total value of $65 from Deloraine Woolworths on May 24, 2024.
White concealed the items as he approached the checkout with an accomplice captured on Woolworths' CCTV.
On June 1, White was arrested but refused to participate in the police interview at the time. He was bailed and ordered not to enter Deloraine Woolworths again.
The court heard White had further charges levelled against him, including reckless driving and speeding in a car to evade police.
Defence lawyer Hannah Goss asked Magistrate Simon Brown to hand down a wholly suspended sentence to White due to the mitigating factors of his current homelessness and the fact that he hadn't evaded police before.
"Your honour, the defendant was living in a tent and cold at the time, and his shoplifting included stealing items of necessity because of his homelessness," Ms Goss said.
The defence lawyer asked Magistrate Brown to further White's period of his community corrections order so he could deal with his homelessness and mental health issues properly.
Mr Brown considered the items stolen from Deloraine Woolworths to be of modest value. However, he told White he was no longer a youthful offender and that the police evasion charge was the most serious matter to be dealt with.
"Driving away from police in a panic and at speed carries the risk of accidents, injury and death," Mr Brown said.
The magistrate reminded White that the parliament had set out traffic laws to deter people from committing reckless behaviour on the roads.
"While this is usually an imprisonable offence, I will suspend your sentence and disqualify your driver's licence wholly, and you will need to complete a community corrections order. It would be best if you viewed this as a very last chance," Mr Brown said.
A separate sentence was given to White by Magistrate Brown on the police evasion charge.
"In total, I sentence you to a 12-week wholly suspended prison sentence, your driver's license is disqualified for 15 months, and I order you to serve out a community corrections order," Mr Brown said.
White was also ordered to pay a $200 fine for the speeding offence, $40 in levies and $160 in court costs.
"You must view this suspended sentence as a last chance; you must report to your probation officer today and comply with all their directions," Mr Brown said.
