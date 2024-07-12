A drug driver on a suspended licence was sentenced in Magistrates Court

A man facing drug and driving offences used his father's memory loss as his defence.
The Launceston Magistrates Court heard Ryan Anthony Hamill, 24, had prior drug, alcohol and driving offences and had driven on a suspended licence earlier in the year and tested positive for methamphetamine.
A police check conducted on Hamill's driver's license revealed he had been driving on a suspended license, and he also turned in an oral fluid test that showed the presence of the illicit drug in his system.
Mark Doyle, representing Hamill, told the court Hamill was currently unemployed and receiving Centrelink benefits and had not been conscious his driver's licence was suspended at the time.
"Your honour, at the time of the recent offending, he [Hamill] had been caring for his father, who was in the advanced stages of terminal cancer," Mr Doyle said.
The lawyer argued Hamill's father was suffering from memory loss and had difficulty making decisions, which may have led to him "accidentally" throwing away a letter informing Hamill his driver's license had been suspended.
"He has since accepted his license has been suspended and had to deal with grief and clinical depression after his father eventually passed away," Mr Doyle said.
Additionally, the lawyer said to Magistrate Evan Hughes that Hamill realises that using banned substances only makes his situation worse and that the grief he was experiencing at the time had "clouded his judgement".
"He is taking pro-social steps and trying to move through his clinical depression and grief, and I wish to remind the court that he made an early guilty plea," Mr Doyle said.
Magistrate Hughes said he needed to consider all the factors presented to him, including Hamill's poor history of road safety.
"In relation to these matters, it occurs to me you haven't received a prison order in the past, Mr Hamill," Mr Hughes said.
The magistrate said he needed to ensure safety on the roads was followed, and sentencing orders were a part of that.
"I take into account you have made a guilty plea and at an early stage, which shows remorse. However, I convict and sentence you to a six-week wholly suspended prison sentence for the illicit substance charge, and I disqualify your license for seven months," Mr Hughes said.
Magistrate Hughes ordered Hamill to pay a fine of $500, $157 in court costs and $20 to the Victims of Crime Compensation Scheme.
