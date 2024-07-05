Max John Senior sentenced for having cannabis, stealing fuel and a caravan

A man from Launceston has pleaded guilty to a string of criminal offences, including the theft of a $10,000 caravan.
Max John Senior, 25, appeared in Launceston Magistrates Court before Magistrate Evan Hughes to hear the consequences of his stealing, which occurred between December 2023 and May 2024.
The court heard Senior stole fuel on two occasions, used false licence plates, unlawfully used a motor vehicle, stole a caravan, possessed cannabis and failed to appear in court twice.
Senior has been in police custody since May 2024, and the court heard he has been feeling his incarceration acutely and is missing his partner, his child and his other family members.
Magistrate Evan Hughes told Senior that despite being only 25 years old, he had a poor history of road safety and a substantial criminal record before his recent convictions.
"I understand upon release that you have plans to work in roofing, and you have a son with your partner who is in court supporting you, Mr Senior. I can only hope you plan to be a meaningful role model for your son and won't come before me again," Mr Hughes said.
Magistrate Hughes said he needed to consider Senior's wish to be released to be with his son and his extensive criminal history.
"I do take into account you have already served six weeks in prison, and with respect, I need to send a clear message of deterrence when it comes to the consequences of all your actions," Mr Hughes said.
The magistrate said in sentencing, "I resentence you to six weeks and a further four weeks in prison under the Road Safety Act, and your driver's licence is disqualified for 12 months upon release from custody".
Mr Hughes also handed down a community corrections order of 70 hours of community service to begin upon release from prison.
"And Mr Senior, you must not commit any further offences upon release, you must comply with orders from your probation officer, and you must undergo treatment for drugs and alcohol," Mr Hughes said.
The magistrate also told Senior he would need to submit to drug and alcohol testing for 12 months after finishing his custodial sentence.
"Since you are already in custody, I will waive your court costs, but you must pay your levies of $360 under the Victims of Crime Compensation Act," Mr Hughes said.
