No bail for Prospect Vale man charged over George Town shooting

A Prospect Vale man did not apply for bail when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on a wounding charge.
Benjamin Joseph Heazlewood, 45, was charged in relation to a shooting in George Town on Thursday, July 18.
Duty solicitor Hannah Goss sought an adjournment until July 24, when Mr Heazlewood had other matters.
Magistrate Ken Stanton remanded Mr Heazlewood in custody to appear.
Police were called to a Davies Street, George Town home at about 4 am on July 18 after reports of a shooting.
A statement released that morning said a man in his 20slater revised by Tasmania Police to a man in his 40swas taken to the Launceston General Hospital in stable condition.
Acting Inspector Jason Jones said the man had a single gunshot wound to his chest.
The 45-year-old was charged with numerous offences, including wounding, recklessly discharging a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm and other firearm and drug-related charges.
