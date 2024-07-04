Daughters witness Bridport man assault his wife, court hears

A Police prosecutor told the Launceston Magistrate Court a Bridport man threatened and assaulted his wife in August 2023 in front of his two teenage girls whilst heavily intoxicated with alcohol.
Brett Warren Halstead, 55, from Bridport, had his Family Violence Order (FVO) heard in Launceston Magistrates Court and his application to revoke that FVO heard under Magistrate Evan Hughes.
Police prosecutor Anne Knox told the court on one occasion, Halstead slapped his wife on the head with an open hand twice while his teenage daughters screamed, "Dad, stop".
After the assault, he told his wife to"f---k off and die c---t and don't come back."
Halstead was arrested and, at the time, provided no comment to police and spent three nights in custody until he was sober enough to be processed and charged.
In a separate assault, he chased his wife around the house, accusing her of having an affair, and pulled her by the hair whilst their children screamed.
At the time, Halstead clenched his fist and told his wife, "Do you want to live or die?".
The court heard Halstead's wife was in pain and bruised after the attack and was unable to brush her hair for some time afterwards.
Following that assault, the defendant (Halstead) told police he thought his wife had a multiple personality disorder and that she was having an affair.
Following the assaults, Halstead has been living with his mother since October 2023. Before the offending, he was employed as a full-time farmhand, earning $1000 per week, and was the primary earner for the family.
Lawyer Mathew Williams said the defendant had "hit rock bottom" at the time of offending due to depression and alcoholism, and the assaults were "out of character for him".
Mr Williams told Magistrate Hughes that Halstead had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, is still married to his wife, and has taken steps to address his past behaviour.
The lawyer also told the court Halstead has engaged in recent drug and alcohol treatment and family violence counselling.
Mr Willliams said, "Halstead's wife supports Halstead's return to the family home," Halstead appreciated that it would only happen under strict conditions.
"Your honour, the defendant has already suffered the consequences of his actions and taken steps to address them," Mr Williams said.
Magistrate Hughes said Halstead must be assessed for a further community corrections order.
"I will have you assessed for a community corrections order to see if you are suitable." Mr Hughes said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.