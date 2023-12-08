The Examiner
Drug manfacturer set to pay $36,000 in costs arising from meth lab raid

Stephen Charles Hipworth leaving the court in October. Picture Phillip Biggs
A 46-year-old man who turned his partner's Housing Tasmania unit into a clandestine meth lab will be up for the $29,500 cost of decontaminating the unit, the Supreme Court heard.

