Mini Woolies opens to help students with disability make giant steps

The familiarity of a supermarket has been replicated in a miniature version to give students a hands-on learning experience.
Giant Steps Tasmania students, a specialist school for those with a diagnosis of Autism, will be able to ring up the till, stock grocery shelves and wear the worker's uniform at the newly opened Mini Woolies at Deloraine.
Opening the doors on Thursday, the store has been established to simulate the operations of an actual Woolworths supermarket.
That includes a fully operational Fujitsu register to scan grocery items.
Giant Steps principal Kimberly Trebilco said they were grateful to enter into the collaboration to open the miniature supermarket.
"The launch of Mini Woolies at Giant Steps really is a momentous occasion for our school," Mrs Trebilco said.
"We are really excited to have an authentic learning opportunity for our students."
She said grade 11 and 12 students undergoing TASC courses for work readiness would be able to tick off course criteria by using the Mini Woolies.
For younger students, Mrs Trebilco said it was a learning opportunity to experience a simulated supermarket environment in a controlled, safe environment.
"It will help some students with their social skills development," she said.
Already some senior students are manning the tills after receiving the training.
Woolworths Deloraine store manager Greg Jacobson said it was a great initiative for the community.
"There's been a huge amount of interest from my team wanting to train the students ahead of the launch event," Mr Jacobson said.
"We hope they can experience the retail experience in exciting new ways."
Woolworths Group head of delivery, service operations and infrastructure for group enablement Sheila O'Reilly said it was the last launch for 2023, "an extra special moment for our teams before the summer holiday break".
She said skills students would learn in their Mini Woolies would equip them with the confidence and knowledge of retail operations in an exciting way, from the perspective of both a customer and a team member.
Launceston and Hobart are the other Mini Woolies sites in Tasmania.
