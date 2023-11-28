Child's confusion over fizzy alcoholic drink prompts protection call

Calls for stronger protections against marketing alcohol to children are being made in Tasmania after a seven-year old confused Hard Solo with the non-boozy version.
Hard Solo was allowed to hit shelves after approval was granted by the industry-led regulator, which later found the drink could appeal to minors and that its name should be changed.
Tasmania's Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs Council (ATDC) chief executive Jackie Hallam said the decision, allowing a well-recognised soft drink brand to market alcohol, had sparked community and sector outrage.
She said it highlighted a need to reconsider alcohol marketing rules.
"This is a good example of the limits of industry self-regulation and of where the industry has gone too far," she said.
"When you have people selling commercial products that are harmful, there should be good, solid regulations to protect public health."
Dr Hallam urged the community to have a say on alcohol policy to help instigate change.
The alcohol industry is responsible for policing the branding and packaging of alcoholic drinks to young people through the Alcohol Beverages Advertising Code (ABAC), which granted pre-vetting approval to Hard Solo.
But a later ruling by ABAC found the drink's marketing and packaging had strong or evident appeal to minors.
Dr Hallam said current regulation failed to pick up the promotion of alcohol to children.
"We need a spotlight on industry self regulation," she said.
"This is about a well-recognised brand of soft drink now using that brand to sell alcohol. It doesn't take a mastermind to know that this is a bad idea."
Dr Hallam said it was not in the public interest for an established brand, historically marketed to children, to start including alcohol.
She added that sugary drinks mask the flavour of alcohol and made it more palatable to young people.
A number of complaints to ABAC were made by parents.
"My kids drink Solo - I had a sample in my fridge and my seven-year-old son thought it was normal solo, but in a black can," one complained.
"My son asked if I could purchase this drink as he loves Solo not knowing that it was an alcoholic beverage," wrote another.
Such action by parents is something that Dr Hallam encouraged.
She said the community should get more concerned about alcohol policy due to its potential impacts on individual health and safety, personal relationships and family.
"Alcohol is the number one drug of concern," Dr Hallam said.
"We'd like the community to become more involved and share their thoughts [on] things like liquor licensing, outlet density and locations, marketing and advertising."
