Police office in the mall could halt 'plague of offences'

THERE seems to be an ever increasing plague of offences within the Launceston CBD.
Years ago there was a mobile police office within the mall, why can't at least two fully staffed units, with at least four officers in each, be placed within the city centre?
With current wireless technology and the cameras already placed all over the area, there is no reason I can think of that this could become a permanent fixture, with the advantage of being able to move them anywhere in Launceston.
A PRIVATE member's bill introduced into the Tasmanian parliament by Independent Rob Valentine MLC to have truth in political advertising as part of the legislative process in the state of Tasmania has been rejected by both Liberal and Labor.
Labor had initially agreed but ascertained the concept of truth in political advertising to be far too complicated!
TASMANIA'S new political donations laws will be the second weakest in Australia.
The threshold for the public declarations of donations will be $5000. Only South Australia has a higher threshold - $5575.
Tasmania should have the $1000 threshold that Victoria, NSW, ACT and Queensland have. And donations should be declared within 24 hours during an election campaign or at other times within 30 days.
The new laws don't limit House of Assembly candidates' spending.
But there's a $18,500 indexed limit for Legislative Council candidates.
If the Labor party hadn't abandoned its support for stronger legislation, we'd have much better laws.
It remains to be seen if Labor wins office and fulfils its promise of strengthening the laws. That is a big if.
ONCE again from Minister Street and the Rockliff government more spin about ending homelessness in 20 years. What an insult to the hundreds, maybe thousands, now homeless. Build your stadium, Nick, probably have a corporate box to sit in.
NATURE designed the atmosphere of planet earth to hold just enough carbon dioxide to provide sufficient heat to allow life to flourish, not too much carbon dioxide that would heat the earth to a point where life would not be possible and not too little carbon dioxide that would freeze all living things.
It is obvious that humans have ignored the life providing examples set by nature.
This is because burning fossil fuels to provide energy is causing the pouring of massive volumes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere that could bring rising planet earth heat levels to a point where life on earth would no longer be possible.
THE High Court order releasing long term detainees into the community means that apart from many having serious criminal records in their country of origin, they are also in Australia without a visa.
While indefinite detention is not ideal, they were however detained because the immigration authorities did not grant them visas to enter the community for various reasons, not the least the safety of the national community.
It would have been better if once the immigration authorities had determined that a detainee was not suitable for a visa, they were deported back to their own country.
For whatever reason this did not happen.
Now there are released detainees, some with serious criminal records, in the community receiving welfare, accommodation and free medical care.
Doesn't seem fair really with so many Australians struggling to survive who don't get the same handouts.
