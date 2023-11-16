Near second anniversary, no word yet on Hillcrest tragedy charges decision

In one month, Tasmanians will mark the second anniversary of the horrific Hillcrest tragedy, which claimed the lives of six Devonport children and injured three others.
But despite 23 months passing families and the wider community are no closer to knowing if Daryl Coates, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), intends to file charges against any of the parties involved.
Attorney-General Guy Barnett said he and the government expected the matter to be resolved "as quickly as possible for the sake of the families", but noted the DPP's independence.
Shadow attorney-general Ella Haddad said a timely resolution of the matter was the "bare minimum" families deserved.
The investigation by WorkSafe Tasmania, comprising some 40,000 documents, was handed over by work health and safety regulator Robyn Pearce to Mr Coates' office several months ago.
Five weeks ago, when the Supreme Court made a ruling on an aspect of the case in WorkSafe's favour, she said she expected a decision to be "in the coming weeks", and that she would make a further announcement when that occurred.
Both WorkSafe Tasmania and the DPP are arms of the Department of Justice, which has been approached for comment.
The Work Health and Safety Act 2012 requires any prosecution to be brought within two years of the incident, the deadline for which is Saturday, December 16, 2023.
"Given the unprecedented size and complexity of the investigation, I have been advised that the director and his office have been carefully considering the matter," Mr Barnett said.
"Acknowledging his independence, it is mine and the Government's expectation that this matter is resolved as quickly as possible for the sake of the families, and within the two-year timeframe allowed under the Act."
Ms Haddad said the Labor party also expected efficiency.
"This heartbreaking tragedy is still deeply affecting families involved and the broader Hillcrest community," she said.
"It is really important that the legal action coming out of the those tragic events is progressed as quickly as possible.
"That is the bare minimum these families deserve."
