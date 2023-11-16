What's On: Things to do across Tasmania this weekend and next

November 18
The Annual Launceston Gem and Mineral Show will be held on Saturday November at Elphin Sports Centre in Racecourse Crescent Launceston.
There will be over 100 vendor tables along with educational activities throughout the day.
Entry $5 Saturday 9am - 3pm
November 15-18
Three River Theatre presents Things I Know To Be True at the Earl Arts Centre Launceston.
Funny, poignant, and heartbreaking, Andrew Bovell's complex and intense portrait of the mechanics of a family, and a marriage, through the eyes of four siblings struggling to define themselves beyond their parents' love and expectation places the magnifying lens squarely in our backyards.
Tickets from https://theatrenorth.com.au/
November 18
The sounds of three string orchestras, vibrant solo violinists, and an award-winning vocalist are set to bring Launceston's City Baptist Church to life at the 50th Annual St. Cecilia Concert. This celebration concert marks 50 years of music-making in Launceston.
There will be two concert sessions: 3pm & 7pm.
Tickets are now available from Barratt's Music, 104 George Street, Launceston: Adults $20; Children $10; Family $50.
Door sales from 2:15 pm & 6:15pm. Further enquiries 1300 858 499.
November 18-19
Westbury will be celebrating its Bicentenary with a two-day festival.
Entertainment for everyone with music, market stalls, food & activities. There will be an animal menagerie pet parade at 11am on Saturday. Meet at the Maypole, Westbury Village Green. Dress up your pet for a chance to win. All pets welcome, but must be kept on a lead or under control at all times.
Westbury Village Green, Town Common & Town Hall
10am - 5pm both days. Entry by donation.
November 18
Celebrations of a century of classic sports car MG's mark will be to the hum of 100 of the British vehicles.
To coincide with MG Car Club of Tasmania's annual concourse will be the milestone commemorations to be hosted at the car park opposite the Silo Hotel in Lindsay Street, Launceston.
The cars will gather from 9am on Saturday, and anyone with an MG is welcome to bring it along for the opportunity to be included in the display for cars.
November 18
Friends of the Library Launceston host free live music performances under the banner of 'Live at the Library' on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Launceston Library, Civic Square from 10.30 am for an hour or so.
The next performers will be the Blues Dusters.
Alan, Rod and John will be playing acoustic Chicago-based Jump Blues.
Come along and enjoy free live music and support local talent.
November 18
Pets in the Park runs free monthly veterinary clinics for the animals of people in northern Tasmania who are homeless. We are coming up to our third year of running this service. Join us for a night of entertainment.
The concert will be held at the Holy Trinity Church in Cameron St, Launceston.
Entry: $25 per adult
Children may attend for free but must be accompanied by an adult.
There will be a silent auction. A light supper will be included.
For tickets visit https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1127759
November 18
For one day only the Launceston Orchid Society will host an Orchid Show and sale on Saturday.
The show will take place at Uniting Church Hall, 128-132 George Town Road, Newnham.
1pm - 3pm. Entry by gold coin donation.
November 19
Head long to the Little Theatre in Deloraine for a screening of Rach 2 by the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra.
Some music never ages; it just gets better with time. Rachmaninov's Second Piano Concerto is such a work. Much-loved maestro Marko Letonja is joined by Ukrainian-born pianist Alexey Yemtsov in this classic concert.
This will be the theatre's last screening of TSO for this season.
Free entry from 4pm.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/artsdeloraine
November 19
We walk past local heritage in Launceston all the time. It is not just grand buildings but the houses in our neighbourhoods that tell the stories of everyday life.
This talk will explain what local heritage is and why it is important. While remaining comfortably seated, we will embark on a virtual tour of some Launceston neighbourhoods and look at how they came to be and the significance they hold today.
Michelle Blake is a freelance historian and research assistant with experience in Lands Title research and house histories.
All welcome. Admission is free for LHS members, and $5 for visitors.
2pm at the QVMAG Inveresk meeting room. Contact: launcestonhistory@ymail.com
November 22
'Timber buildings for the future: why at 72 I can't even think of retiring' will be presented by Warren French in the Meeting Room, QV Museum at Inveresk at 10:30am on Wednesday.
Free entry for QVMAG Friends or $5 for the general public.
RSVP ESSENTIAL by Monday 20 November
Please email: admin@qvmagfriends.asn.au or telephone 0459 658 457
