Greenwood, Coupland retain Tour of Tasmania yellow jerseys after sprint finishes

Overnight leaders Matthew Greenwood and McKenzie Coupland hold the yellow jersey heading into the final stage of the Tour of Tasmania.
Team BridgeLane rider Greenwood was involved in a sprint finish of five, in which Cycling Development Foundation's Borris Clark took the win from Greenwood, Max Campbell, Rhys Robotham and Burnie's Will Eaves.
Coupland finished four seconds off the pace in a similar finish, with Team Bridgelane's Gina Ricardo finishing ahead of a group of nine which included Rachel Wales and Chloe Moran.
