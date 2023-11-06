Request for low speed limits raise questions that are not getting answered

I AM sick of an Australia that thinks it's OK for people to live in tents and cars. I am sick of an Australia that worships sport above all else. I am sick of an Australia that rewards and glorifies the rich and penalises the poor. I am sick of an Australia that looks down on stay at home mums. I am sick of an Australia that is owned by non-Australians. I am sick of an Australia where only people with money can have healthcare. I am sick of an Australia that only listens to high profile people. I am sick of an Australia that relies on unsafe technology. I am sick of an Australia that is shedding essential services and staff. I am sick of an Australia that has lost respect, manners and discipline. I am sick of an Australia that blames baby boomers for everything and looks on old people as a burden. I am sick of an Australia that is greedy. I am sick of an Australia that is bogged down in costly red tape. I am sick of an Australia where politicians blame each other instead of working together to solve problems. I am sick of an Australia that is uncaring, money hungry, price gouging and ill mannered with the it's not my fault attitude. Australia, the lucky country - I think not.