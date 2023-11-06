Request for low speed limits raise questions that are not getting answered

I NOTE two community groups have recently had their requests for lower speed limits knocked back by the Department of State Growth, (The Examiner, 27 October - Cressy Council, 2nd October - Longford council Longford Bridges). These rejections can be added to the rejection of the Mole Creek Progress Association's request (The Examiner, 29 January) and my own request for an 80 km hr speed limit, and extension/finishing the verge, on the Longford bridges (The Examiner, 23 October).
Strange that the Department of State growth is not supportive of drivers being asked to slow to 80kph in congested areas such as where cyclists share the road, or 50 kph where pedestrians share the road. On the Longford Bridges, many drivers indeed do slow down voluntarily in recognition of the hazards, but many don't as well.
Two Semi's travelling in opposite directions on the Longford Bridges and just one cyclist is a death just waiting to happen. There is no stopping as the congestion doesn't allow safe dismounting.
State Growth quotes consistency of speed limits, for its insistence on a 90kphr limit at the Longford Bridges, but the speed limits on the Perth Bridge, a wider bridge with completely sealed verges and with no ripple strips and no road reflector obstacles, has a speed limit of 80 kphr. Makes no sense to me.
M. Fyfe, Riverside
I AM sick of an Australia that thinks it's OK for people to live in tents and cars. I am sick of an Australia that worships sport above all else. I am sick of an Australia that rewards and glorifies the rich and penalises the poor. I am sick of an Australia that looks down on stay at home mums. I am sick of an Australia that is owned by non-Australians. I am sick of an Australia where only people with money can have healthcare. I am sick of an Australia that only listens to high profile people. I am sick of an Australia that relies on unsafe technology. I am sick of an Australia that is shedding essential services and staff. I am sick of an Australia that has lost respect, manners and discipline. I am sick of an Australia that blames baby boomers for everything and looks on old people as a burden. I am sick of an Australia that is greedy. I am sick of an Australia that is bogged down in costly red tape. I am sick of an Australia where politicians blame each other instead of working together to solve problems. I am sick of an Australia that is uncaring, money hungry, price gouging and ill mannered with the it's not my fault attitude. Australia, the lucky country - I think not.
Helen Barker, Hadspen
WITH the needless, surprise attack by Hamas on Israel, and the disproportionate response by the Israeli military, the unwarranted civilian deaths from both Gaza and Israel are the biggest casualty of war, apart from the truth.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
MAINLAND fire brigades reject transmission companies' plans to bulldoze forests and farms for new high-voltage overhead lines. It'll reduce grid resilience, increase fire risk to communities and our rapidly dwindling wild forests, and to firies themselves. Here in Tassie, TasNetworks is planning hundreds of kilometres of new transmission through farms and forests to support Marinus, which will ship privately-owned wind energy to the Mainland. Our community, in a forested valley, with one road in and out, will face increased risk, as will our local fire brigades, yet TasNetworks denies the evidence and claims undergrounding their new grid would be 'economically unviable'. What's unviable is the economic and environmental risks that TasNetworks seeks to impose on communities - on our dime - for their own interests. TasNetworks' Marinus plans need to be scrapped. We need to hear our communities and local brigades, and plan for their interests, not TasNetworks'.
Ben Marshall, Loongana
I WONDER if the Liberal Party will continue to hold Jacinta Price up as the hero of the party when she moves to her next campaign of attacking trans children.
Will that be a bridge too far for moderates, or does the Liberal Party now support that hateful position as well?
James Newton, Newstead
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.