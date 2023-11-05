JackJumpers left embarrassed over jersey while trying to pay respect

FANTASTIC win by Tasmania's basketball team the JackJumpers, "close but sweet" on Saturday as reported in The Examiner.
The JackJumpers are trying so hard to make Tasmania Basketball recognised in the Australian scene, on and off the court - even recently adding ex- Hobart NBL player Darren Smith to boost exposure also reported in The Examiner.
Unfortunately "you are dammed if you do and dammed if you don't". All this was overshadowed by controversy by the strong criticism by a Tasmanian Indigenous organization targetting the design of an Indigenous single, which was produced in an effort to show Indigenous people the respect they deserve in the sporting area.
The irony is that the singlet was designed by a Aboriginal Warren Oates also reported in The Examiner. Should the JackJumpers consulted the Indigenous organisation prior to the printing of the singlet, that now looks like a definite "yes", they obviously have felt left out.
However, it was never done with malice, only respect with a bright colorful well designed Indigineous Singlet, produced with love, respect, recognition, and honor.
I feel so sorry for the JackJumpers, they are left embarrassed for something they tried so hard pay respect. In my opinion it would have been easier to have said "thank you" for your efforts but unfortunately the design is wrong for our organisation. So sad!
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
LIVING in a country environment, it is not often I venture into Launceston city. Today was an exception.
I was met by a multitude of various speed signs, and signs informing me of upcoming speed changes.
My attention in driving was completely diverted by the observation of these signs and worry of speed cameras incase I had missed a new speed limit sign. Complete overkill!
Needless to say, my experience was not a comfortable one, and from now on, Devonport shall be my destination for city shopping.
Launceston, you have become the epiphany of a "nanny city " supreme.
Ian O'Neill, Westbury
I FULLY agree with Clive Scott's letter [Saturday November, 4]. Health is not a sport, to be relegated to the bottom of the league.
Now, the government are to give the wineries half a million to upgrade there tourist potential.
My son was given a death sentence due to the six month wait for a colonoscopy. When will health get to the top of the league table?
Evelyn Cooper, Longford
I READ with horror that Tasmania is the poorest and sickest state in the country. Saul Eslake laid it on the line:
That's a pretty shocking indictment! And worse, these contributing factors to being Australia's poorest state are despite our strong economic growth over the past decade. Indeed, I read with great pride that in Oct 2021, Tasmania had again, for 7 quarters in a row, ranked top in the nation for economic growth.
One has to ask why this is happening at such a rate? Could it be, yet again, that we have too many councils? Maybe not. Or are our businesses being taken over by those wanting to make greater profits in half the time? Hence prices begin to soar and opportunities diminish. Possibly. Are our own grade 12-ers and university graduates being employed here in this state or are we losing them to the mainland? Good question!
Are we sufficiently competent to function as a 'state' at all, or would amalgamation with another state give our resources a boost (Victoria being the obvious choice)? Or maybe just simply revert to federal control as a "territory" while we fix ourselves and move forward.
Perhaps now is the time for those of our politicians who may be currently lacking the appetite for reform to either step aside and allow those who do have that appetite to try to improve this state of affairs; or simply hold serious investigations into what can be done to stave off the inevitable decline of this once great state.
Jill Johnson, Campbell Town
