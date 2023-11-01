The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Basketball

JackJumpers withdraw their Indigenous round jersey for Silverdome clash

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
November 1 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fabijan Krslovic, Clint Steindl and Lachlan Barker in the JackJumpers' Indigenous jersey that has now been withdrawn. Picture supplied
Fabijan Krslovic, Clint Steindl and Lachlan Barker in the JackJumpers' Indigenous jersey that has now been withdrawn. Picture supplied

Tasmania JackJumpers will not wear their new Indigenous round jersey at the Silverdome on Saturday night and it will not be available for sale following concerns expressed by the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.