JackJumpers withdraw their Indigenous round jersey for Silverdome clash

Tasmania JackJumpers will not wear their new Indigenous round jersey at the Silverdome on Saturday night and it will not be available for sale following concerns expressed by the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre.
A JackJumpers statement on Tuesday night revealed it was a decision made by both the NBL and the club.
"The club acknowledges there should have been further consultation with the aboriginal community throughout the selection and artistry process, and it will continue to work closely with the TAC and broader Tasmanian aboriginal community moving forward," it said.
The JackJumpers take on Brisbane Bullets in their first roster match of the season in Launceston.
The jersey, released on October 25, was designed by Reuben Oates who according to the Art Mob website lives in Huonville, south of Hobart.
A JackJumpers media release last week said Oates "is a Tasmanian Aboriginal Artist specialising in contemporary depictions of Tasmanian fauna. He paints representations of animals combined with bright and bold colours to tell stories of travel, human interaction, family, community, culture and connection".
The club statement also said Oates is seventh great grandson to tribal warrior, Chief Mannalargenna.
But the jersey sparked controversy on Tuesday with Rulla Kelly-Mansell, who hails from Northern Tasmania, issuing a statement on his social media, saying the jersey did not represent Lutruwita and the Palawa-Pakana culture.
He said the JackJumpers had been repeatedly asked from the Palawa-Pakana community to withdraw the jersey.
Of main concern to Kelly-Mansell was the dot art which features on the front of the jersey.
"The JackJumpers organisation have been previously notified by past artists and representees (sic) of our community that dot art is not a part of our culture, it is seen as highly offensive and not to be used," his post said.
Following his meeting with the JackJumpers, Mansell said he co-signed a statement with a group of representatives which said the following:
"We Tasmania Aboriginal Elders, artists and representatives, and organisations do not give permission or condone the wearing and selling of the 2023 JackJumpers Indigenous guernsey in any capacity.
"Breaching our request would be breaking our cultural lore and culture protocols. We ask the JackJumpers organisation to listen, learn and respect our culture and lore."
The club responded on Tuesday night.
"Tasmania JackJumpers respectfully acknowledge concerns expressed by the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre regarding the club's 2023 NBL Indigenous Round Jersey design," a JackJumpers statement said.
"It was never the club's intention to cause division within the broader Tasmanian aboriginal community and it apologises if members of the community have been affronted by the artwork's style.
"The club is committed to uniting the community."
The JackJumpers will proceed with other Indigenous round activities and celebrations before and during the game.
The JackJumpers statement also said they had undertaken extensive cultural awareness education in the past "having previously worked with the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre, the Aboriginal Elders Council of Tasmania, University of Tasmania."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.