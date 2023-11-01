Local business helps homeless community as demand for help soars

For many, "home" is a word of meaning and hope.
However, for those sleeping rough, it can seem like an impossible dream or a distant memory.
Thanks to a $10,000 grant from Harcourts Launceston, the Salvation Army will be able to help more people who are sleeping rough through its Street to Home program.
Harcourts Launceston director Jeremy Wilkinson said the grant was funded through the Harcourts Foundation, a charitable arm of Harcourts that donates to charities serving the communities where employees live and work.
"We're here to better our community, so it is truly wonderful to be able to support local charities who help out those that are the most vulnerable in our communities," Mr Wilkinson said.
"If we can help out a little bit, especially at this time of year, then that's what we want to do.
"And its great that every cent will go towards helping Launceston residents who need it most."
Salvation Army Launceston business manager James Gray said the Street to Home program reaches out to those experiencing or facing homelessness to address the barriers to finding a home.
"As the cost-of-living increases, some people just can't afford to make ends meet," Mr Gray said.
"Unfortunately, some things get put by the wayside to pay for bills, and so it's easy for anyone to fall into homelessness.
"And we're here to stop that from happening or help someone who is in that situation already."
Mr Gray said it was great to be supported by Harcourts Launceston.
"This is a substantial amount of money that will go towards the work we do here," Mr Gray said.
"That might be in the form of counselling, or helping people move, or providing tents."
Mr Gray said the need for the Salvation Army's services had grown substantially in the past year.
"There's definitely been an increase in the need for our services," he said.
"If people wish to donate, be that food, clothes, their time or money, it is always greatly appreciated."
