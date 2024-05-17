The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Bates to play for top Aussie team at canoe polo world championships

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
May 18 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canoe polo star Jethro Bates at Launceston Aquatic Centre in 2023. Pictures by Rod Thompson
Canoe polo star Jethro Bates at Launceston Aquatic Centre in 2023. Pictures by Rod Thompson

Launceston canoe polo star Jertho Bates says he's 15 kilograms stronger and ready to take on the world.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.