Can Launceston's high school students résolvez ce crime?

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
October 31 2023 - 6:00pm
Parlez-vous francais?: Launceston high schoolers were tasked with solving an imaginary crime which hoped to encourage their language learning. Pictures supplied
Last week, high school students at Scotch Oakburn and Launceston College were tasked with solving a crime - Paris' Musee d'Orsay had been robbed; but don't worry, they had clues.

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

