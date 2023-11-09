What's On: Things to do across Tasmania this weekend and next

November 11-12
Launceston Horticultural Society are hosting their Late Spring Flower Show at the Evandale Memorial Hall, 8 High Street Evandale.
Entry to the Flower show is $5 with Children and members free.
Children's potting sessions - hands on potting up their very own plant to take home. Sessions at 3pm Saturday, 11am and 2pm Sunday.
Free show bags available for children on entry to the Hall.
Saturday 11th 2pm - 5pm
Sunday 12th 9am - 4pm
November 11
The Westbury Show, Tasmania's third oldest agricultural show, is celebrating 160 years since it was first founded on Saturday 11th November 2023.
This year showgoers are in for a treat with a newly introduced shearing and wool handling competition. Tasmania's top shearers will contest their skills again mainland competitors. Woodchopping, a crowd favourite will again return to the Show after making a comeback last year.
Given that the show is on Remembrance Day, there will be a minute's silence at 11am and local talent Alex Wadley will play the bugle.
Tickets can be purchased at the gates. Gate fees are adults $10, families $25, children (6-16) $5, children under 6 are free.
Gates are open at 9am.
For more information visit www.https://www.westburyshow.com.au/
November 11
Interweave Arts' sustainable fashion show, REMADE, is asking artists to reuse, recycle and wear for its 14th annual event.
The one-day, miniature festival has put out the call for artists to create their reclaimed outfits and register to either create, model or volunteer for what they're coining as REMADE in the garden.
REMADE in the Garden will run between 3:00pm and 7:00pm on November 11. Entry forms and conditions for artists can be found at interweavearts.com.au/remade2023/, with artist entry closing November 1.
November 12
Join us in Lilydale this November for the sixth Small Farm Living Field Day at the Lilydale District School Farm. Presented by NRM North in partnership with Lilydale Landcare Group and supported by the City of Launceston, this event is all about sharing valuable insights on sustainable land management with Tasmania's small landholders.
But that's not all - we've got food stalls, coffee, and exciting activities for kids too!
Discover a wide range of presentations and hands-on demonstrations, from tackling invasive weeds to restoring native flora, mastering fencing techniques, and responsible cat management. It's all crucial for the well-being of small properties and the environment.
9:30am - 3:30pm
Lilydale District School Farm - 72 Station Rd, Lilydale, TAS, 7268
Free tickets available at: https://forms.gle/82Uoo9ddTXCAb8Na8
November 15-18
Three River Theatre presents Things I Know To Be True at the Earl Arts Centre Launceston.
Funny, poignant, and heartbreaking, Andrew Bovell's complex and intense portrait of the mechanics of a family, and a marriage, through the eyes of four siblings struggling to define themselves beyond their parents' love and expectation places the magnifying lens squarely in our backyards.
Tickets from https://theatrenorth.com.au/
November 18
The sounds of three string orchestras, vibrant solo violinists, and an award-winning vocalist are set to bring Launceston's City Baptist Church to life at the 50th Annual St. Cecilia Concert. This celebration concert marks 50 years of music-making in Launceston.
There will be two concert sessions: 3pm & 7pm.
Tickets are now available from Barratt's Music, 104 George Street, Launceston: Adults $20; Children $10; Family $50.
Door sales from 2:15 pm & 6:15pm. Further enquiries 1300 858 499.
November 18-19
Westbury will be celebrating its Bicentenary with a two-day festival.
Entertainment for everyone with music, market stalls, food & activities. There will be an animal menagerie pet parade at 11am on Saturday. Meet at the Maypole, Westbury Village Green. Dress up your pet for a chance to win. All pets welcome, but must be kept on a lead or under control at all times.
Westbury Village Green, Town Common & Town Hall
10am - 5pm both days. Entry by donation.
November 18
Friends of the Library Launceston host free live music performances under the banner of 'Live at the Library' on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Launceston Library, Civic Square from 10.30 am for an hour or so.
The next performers will be the Blues Dusters.
Alan, Rod and John will be playing acoustic Chicago-based Jump Blues.
Come along and enjoy free live music and support local talent.
November 19
We walk past local heritage in Launceston all the time. It is not just grand buildings but the houses in our neighbourhoods that tell the stories of everyday life.
This talk will explain what local heritage is and why it is important. While remaining comfortably seated, we will embark on a virtual tour of some Launceston neighbourhoods and look at how they came to be and the significance they hold today.
Michelle Blake is a freelance historian and research assistant with experience in Lands Title research and house histories.
All welcome. Admission is free for LHS members, and $5 for visitors.
2pm at the QVMAG Inveresk meeting room. Contact: launcestonhistory@ymail.com
