Who will pay for Hobart's monster ship oversight? Taxpayers

By Barry Prismall
Updated October 21 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:00am
How on earth can the Australian government spend a billion dollars on a vessel that won't fit through the Tasman Bridge, can't be berthed properly or refuelled in Hobart and even has trouble navigating the harbour in Antarctica.

