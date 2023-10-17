The Examiner
City voters favoured 'Yes', but 'No' support grew further out

By Benjamin Seeder
October 18 2023 - 5:30am
Referendum voting results show a sharp divide in the Launceston community.
Voting data has revealed the true extent of the divide in the community over the Voice to Parliament debate, with Launceston's more prosperous inner-city suburbs all voting 'Yes', but its outer suburbs voting the opposite.

