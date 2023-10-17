Evandale Panthers' big win over ACL has them leading the way in the TCL's team of the week for round one.
As all of the top four passed 50 and two bowlers took seven wickets between them, the Panthers' team success was driven by some individual brilliance.
However, their showings were not enough to take top votes in The Examiner's TCL player of the year award, with Hadspen coach Tristan Weeks and Trevallyn recruit Daniel Smith edging out new Panther Nikhil Bhatkar.
The player of the year gong will encompass a three-two-one voting system which will focus on the match-winning performances rather than the best all-round statistics.
Grant Davern (Evandale Panthers)
The Panthers' experienced opener, who played his 500th game last season, set the tone for the side's big win with a strong partnership alongside recruit Cooper.
Mark Cooper (Evandale Panthers)
Crossing over from the Western Tiers this season, Cooper picked up where he left off and showed his class with the bat - adding to an already-dangerous Panthers' line-up.
Jonty Manktelow (Evandale Panthers)
Last year's Jason Savage Medallist got his season off to a flyer with both bat and ball, putting together an economical bowling performance after hitting a half-century.
Nikhil Bhatkar (Evandale Panthers)
Another new recruit for the Panthers' top order, the former Launceston player hit the side's highest score and was praised as 'one to watch' by Manktelow.
Richard Howe (Longford)
Howe's batting performance gave Longford a respectable total of 188 before their opponents were able to chase it down in the penultimate over.
Tristan Weeks (Hadspen, captain)
The former Latrobe all-rounder had an impressive welcome to TCL cricket with a quick 40 and a three-wicket haul earning him three votes in The Examiner's team of the year.
Rickie Wells (Evandale Panthers)
Usually known for his batting prowess, Wells dismissed each of ACL's top four and batted lower down the order for the Panthers.
Daniel Smith (Trevallyn)
One of the league's biggest recruits for the season, Smith showed his worth by taking a wicket with his first ball - finishing with four wickets as Trevallyn bowled Perth out for 111.
Sam McLean (Evandale Panthers)
The Panthers' tattooed spinner showed his class again, starting his season with an economical, wicket-taking performance.
Matthew Rigby (Perth)
While the Demons were unable to get the chocolates, Rigby gave them a chance with two middle-order wickets late in the piece.
Faheem Khan (Hadspen)
Khan led the Chieftains' charge with three key wickets, claiming Longford's number three, five and six before they could get going.
