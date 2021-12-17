sport, cricket,

When asked why he continues to play cricket, 500-gamer Grant Davern had a pretty simple answer. "I've been in love with the game and in love with the people I've played with." Davern is set to bring up the mammoth career milestone on Saturday as he takes the field for the Evandale Panthers against Legana. The 52-year-old started his career with Sidmouth in the 1980s before the club became known Hadspen in 2000, playing 413 of his games at the Chieftains, breaking several records along the way. READ MORE: TCL premier league sides aim for an early Christmas present He sits behind John Bailey for both matches and wickets (467) at the club, while his 7594 runs were only eclipsed last season by Stephen Smith. Originally a bowler, Davern morphed into an all-rounder before now playing exclusively as a batter, describing himself as "too old to bowl". He lists his premierships - seven with Hadspen and one with Evandale - as his career highlight, as well as representing the TCL and being named the association's player of the year in 2003. READ MORE: Cricket North: Jonathon Chapman, Kieren Hume lead Westbury to T20 Cup Moving to Evandale in 2017, before the club amalgamated with Bishopsbourne to become the Evandale Panthers last year, Davern simply described Saturday as "just another game of cricket". It even took a reminder from skipper Josh Crase for him to know it was his milestone game. Since the move, he's enjoyed a leadership and coaching role at the Panthers which has seen him give back to the club's young brigade. "I've done a bit of coaching over the last few years and am an assistant coach this year," he said. "It's been great helping out the young fellas and I'm especially really enjoying this year, we've got a lot of new players and I think we've got a very exciting team in the premier league and we will be a bit of a surprise to a fair few people." It's that role and his on-field performances at Evandale that sees him described as "calm, collective and an absolute gentleman of the game" by club president Rickie Wells. "It's just an achievement that you're lucky enough to be apart of once or twice and luckily in our lifetime we get to be a part of Grant's," Wells said. "The way he plays, the way he holds himself and his teammates around him, it's just a great example of the TCL and how much respect he has." The praise didn't stop with his current club, with Hadspen and TCL president Corey Martin also speaking highly of the milestone man. "Davvy stands among the greatest servants our club has ever had and being one of only five Chieftains club icons alongside Syd Holland, Paul Smith, Pete de Boer and John Bailey is testament to that," Martin said. "His records as a player and a captain speak volumes and his administration commitments as president and committee person were long standing, but it's his character that sees him universally respected in the TCL. "He is a legendary cricketer, an even better bloke and myself and all Chieftains wish him all the best ahead of his magnificent milestone." Matches: 499* Highest Score: 148 Runs: 9542 100's: 4 50's: 35 Best Bowling: 6-24 Overs: 2120.2 Wickets: 488 Bowling Average: 19.60 Catches: 157

