Hadspen started their Tasmanian Cricket League season in style, dealing Longford their first loss since 2021-22 by two wickets.
After the reigning premiers made 9-188 off their 40 overs, the Chieftains were pushed to the limit in the chase, getting the runs in the penultimate over as the ninth-wicket partnership steered them home.
Staring down the barrel of defeat at 8-158, Jayden Last (15*) and Matt Green (12*) capitalised on the middle order's strong performance to produce victory.
The work of coach Tristan Weeks (40), Riley Prewer (27), Adrian Hinds (25) and Nick Price (20) saw the home side recover from a collapse of 3-1, while Longford bowlers Fazli Rabbi (2-31), Patrick Morehouse (2-32) and Nasrullah Khan (2-46) all took multiple wickets.
Longford coach Richard Howe provided the highlights in their batting innings, making 78, while Faheem Khan (3-22) and Weeks (3-43) impressed with the ball.
Trevallyn bowler Daniel Smith enjoyed a grand welcome to the TCL premier league competition as his new side defeated Perth by five wickets.
The former Launceston quick took 4-20, which included a wicket off his first ball, as Trevallyn skittled Perth for 111, with eight of the home side's batters being bowled.
Lower-order batter Rila Rizvy (28 off 28) was the main source of resistance as Sean Barry (2-14) and Alex Kerrison (2-21) also took multiple wickets.
The winners did not have it all their own way in the chase, however, with John Anderson's patient innings of 30 not out off 78 balls proving important.
Matthew Rigby was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2-28, while Jamie Rigby (0-19 off seven overs) and Rizvy (1-2 off four) were economical.
Last year's grand finalists Evandale Panthers put together a clinical performance as they defeated ACL by 143 runs.
Each of the Panthers' top-four batters past the half-century milestone as recruits Nikhil Bhatkar (63) and Mark Cooper (51) combined with stalwarts Grant Davern (59) and Jonty Manktelow (53) to guide them to 5-269.
Cameron Martin finished with 2-35 but the Panthers' bowlers took the momentum into the second innings as early wickets had the Bluebacks reeling at 3-6.
With captain Daniel Summers (16) the sole top-order batter remaining, he battled through the early slump before joining his counterparts as victims of Rickie Wells' bowling.
Wells took 4-28 as the Bluesbacks' middle order of Nigel Hurst (28), Ben Harris (25) and Huraira Arshad (24) all made starts in the defeat.
Spinner Sam McLean's figures were 3-15 off eight as ACL finished at 9-126 off 39 overs with Ben Stonehouse was unable to bat due to a broken hand suffered in the field.
Legana had the bye on Saturday and will open their campaign next weekend against Longford at Cressy.
