If round one is anything to go by, this Cricket North season is going to be a belter.
This summer The Examiner will be declaring a player of the year and team of the year at season's end with the weekly votes and selections to be published.
The player of the year gong will encompass a three-two-one voting system which will focus on the match-winning performances rather than the best all-round statistics.
Votes will be given across the one-day and two-day competitions. There will be separate honours for the Twenty20 tournament.
The player of the opening round was Riverside's Aidan O'Connor who starred with the ball in the Blues' one-day victory against last year's two-day champions, Westbury.
As much as possible, this team is picked by position and is based on statistics as well as a player's influence on a match.
Jeremy Jackson (South Launceston), (captain)
Jackson earns the captaincy honour after leading a young team, featuring five teenagers to victory, against Mowbray.
The spinner was handy with the ball, claiming 2-22 from 10 overs.
He then opened the batting, setting up the triumph with 40 from 61 balls, including seven boundaries.
Ramesh Sundra (Riverside)
Laid the foundation for a memorable Riverside innings which finished 5-209.
His patient knock meant the likes of Blues' coach Patty Mackrell could let loose at number six.
Daniel Murfet (Westbury)
Played a defiant innings with his team under siege against Riverside. The Shamrocks' hopes were dashed when they found themselves 4-8 chasing 209 but Murfet never gave up. He stuck around to help them at least make 100 runs as only one other teammate passed 10 runs.
John Hayes (Mowbray)
Despite opening, Hayes gets the nod here because no number four across the four sides surpassed 20 runs on the weekend. The experienced Hayes helped the Eagles get off to a promising start, finding the rope five times.
Nathan Philip (South Launceston), (wicket-keeper)
Among the Knights' match-winners on Saturday after coming to the crease at a daunting 3-28. He and Jackson combined well for a 43-run partnership before he put on a 78-run stand with youngster Jack French. Helped keep Mowbray to 165 in his role behind the stumps earlier in the day.
Patty Mackrell (Riverside)
Came in at 4-114 and went bang with a knock that featured a trio of sixes as the Blues' posted more than 200 runs. He spoke of his approach to that innings.
"When I came out, I felt like we were in a solid position. I had a score in the back of my head where I thought we wanted to get to and things started to flow on with that," he said.
"Young Benny Kidd and I were able to put on a good partnership after Rama (Ramesh Sundra) went out and closed out the innings and it was nice to get away."
Jack French (South Launceston)
The 16-year-old showed plenty of character. He arrived at the crease with his inexperienced team struggling at 4-62. His partnership with Philip was match-winning and one he'll likely remember for the rest of his life.
Aidan O'Connor (Riverside)
As his coach Mackrell said, the teenager has a state cricket contract for a reason. The speedster showed why with a devastating nine-over spell. He snared three of Westbury's first four batters and put the game to bed early.
Spencer Hayes (Mowbray)
Was South's biggest problem in their pursuit of victory. The pace bowler barely had a run scored off him across 10 overs and kept the Eagles in the game up to the final overs.
Tom Lewis (Riverside)
If Westbury thought they could breathe after O'Connor's opening spell, they would have got a shock when Lewis came on. The pace bowler rattled through the middle order, building pressure with three maidens.
Graham Donaldson (South Launceston)
The Knights had an even spread of contributors to limit Mowbray to 165. Medium-pacer Donaldson gets the nod for his economical 2.22 per over and two maidens, including the prized wicket of Spencer Hayes who was caught and bowled.
