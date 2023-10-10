The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Round one: Examiner's Cricket North player of year, team of year votes

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated October 10 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside's Aidan O'Connor, Mowbray's Spencer Hayes, Westbury's Daniel Murfet and South Launceston's Jeremy Jackson. Pictures by Phillip Biggs, Paul Scambler, Rod Thompson
Riverside's Aidan O'Connor, Mowbray's Spencer Hayes, Westbury's Daniel Murfet and South Launceston's Jeremy Jackson. Pictures by Phillip Biggs, Paul Scambler, Rod Thompson

If round one is anything to go by, this Cricket North season is going to be a belter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
North set to chase No.1 pick after McKay joins Bombers
High-flying Kangaroo Ben McKay will reunite with former North coach Brad Scott at Essendon. (Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS)
Anna Harrington, Shayne Hope and Justin Chadwick
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.