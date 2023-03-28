The Examiner
Home/Sport/Cricket

Tristan Weeks to coach TCL side Hadspen in 2023-24

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
March 28 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hadspen's new coach Tristan Weeks playing for the club in the Twenty20 competition in 2022. Picture supplied
Hadspen's new coach Tristan Weeks playing for the club in the Twenty20 competition in 2022. Picture supplied

With the dust barely settled on the 2022-23 campaign, Hadspen will have a new face at the helm next season with Tristan Weeks set to coach the Chieftains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.