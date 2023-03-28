With the dust barely settled on the 2022-23 campaign, Hadspen will have a new face at the helm next season with Tristan Weeks set to coach the Chieftains.
Taking the reins from Liam Reynolds, who coached the TCL club for six seasons, Weeks joins Hadspen from Latrobe after 248 matches.
Across all formats for the Demons, he boasts a club-record highest score of 173, having hit 4913 career runs at 24.32 and has best figures of 6-36 on his way to taking 330 wickets at 18.14.
The 26-year-old, who represented Tasmania at under-17 level, said one of his major goals for the next two seasons is to create a "team-first" culture on and off the field.
"I'll be looking to provide a safe and positive cricketing environment that allows players of all ages and abilities to reach their full potential at the Hadspen Cricket Club," Weeks said.
"Another goal is to structure and sustain a high-performance-based training program with a strong focus on youth and development of up-and-coming players."
Hadspen president Corey Martin thanked Reynolds for his commitment to the job for the past six seasons, a tenure which yielded the club eight premierships - one B-reserve, two A-reserve, one A-grade and four consecutive premier league.
"All good things must come to an end and people can only give so much," Martin said.
"The way Liam has led the club on the field through his captaincy and individual performances, galvanised the playing group, demanded higher standards and overseen success over many years is a testament to his driven personality and dedication to the club's vision.
"I've enjoyed working closely with him and understand the personal sacrifices he has made to get the best results out of the playing group and investing the time required to help the Hadspen Cricket Club succeed.
"He is a Chieftain and can be proud of what he has helped the club achieve in recent times. Liam will continue to lead by example on field and in transitioning the reins to Tristan."
Weeks is no stranger to Hadspen, playing in the TCL's T20 competition in 2021-22, which the Chieftains won - qualifying them for the state finals in the Hurricanes Community Cup.
Throughout the campaign, he played seven matches - scoring 246 runs at an average of 49.20 and taking seven wickets at 19.71.
Martin said he was excited by the dawn of a new chapter in the club's 35-year history.
"Successful organisations always look at ways to improve and the committee is confident Tristan, a young leader driven by principles and high standards, can continue to take the HCC forward with fresh ideas and perspectives," Martin said.
"We welcome Tristan and his fiancée Eliza to the club with open arms."
Aiming for five consecutive premier league premierships, Hadspen were defeated by Evandale Panthers in the semi-final while their A-reserve and C-grade sides both made grand finals and B-grade the elimination final.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
