The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Department of Justice says it will work with the court on medicinal cannabis

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated October 13 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 9:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Individualised approach to offender's medicinal cannabis use
Individualised approach to offender's medicinal cannabis use

Magistrates will have discretion over an offender's drug treatment order in the event of prescribed medicinal cannabis use, the Department of Justice says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.