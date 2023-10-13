Reasons why Tasmania should vote Yes

Bridget Archer, Jeremy Rockliff, Roger Jaensch and Peter Gutwein are strong supporters of the Voice. Modern liberalism promotes Indigenous self-management and equity across society. Compare this to the classical liberalism of the No case that is stuck in the 18th century. It insists on equal treatment in all ways and is disrespectful of Indigenous rights. Classical liberalism is absolutely unjust in the face of vastly different starting points, and in practice creates even greater inequity and, dare I say it, division - to the detriment of all.