Ochre Health will establish a permanent general practice in St Marys after months of community uncertainty about first-contact healthcare.
The township's sole general practitioner Dr Cyril Latt in August announced he would resign from his role and sell his private practice due to his unsustainable workload.
Health Minister Guy Barnett has announced that Ochre Health will begin operating a private general practice in St Marys later this month.
"While primary healthcare is the responsibility of the federal government, the Rockliff Liberal government has again stepped in to support Tasmanians, ensuring the St Marys community has access to the healthcare services it needs," he said.
"I would like to thank Dr Cyril Latt for his service to the St Marys community as a general practitioner for the past 16 years."
Mr Barnett said an agreement had already been reached with Ochre Health for them to provide medical services at the state-run St Marys Community Health Centre earlier this month.
Ochre Health co-founder and chairman, Dr Ross Lamplugh, said Ochre Health was pleased to be able to set up a permanent general practice in St Marys.
"Ochre Health is looking forward to establishing a practice in St Marys to provide this vital service to the local community," he said.
"We recognise the importance of access to primary care services, particularly in rural and regional areas, and we are pleased that we can play such an important role in supporting the health and wellbeing of the people of St Marys and surrounding areas."
Dr Lamplugh said Ochre Health would work with Dr Latt to transition the private practice.
