Ochre Health to establish private general practice in St Marys

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
October 13 2023 - 4:30am
Ross Lamplugh, of Ochre Health, Health Minister Guy Barnett and Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker discuss health services in St Marys in August.
Ochre Health will establish a permanent general practice in St Marys after months of community uncertainty about first-contact healthcare.

